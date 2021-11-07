Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.
- In 33.3% of Akron's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 61.
- The two teams combine to score 49.5 points per game, 11.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.9 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Broncos put up 29.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Zips give up per matchup (38.0).
- Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.0 points.
- The Broncos average just 10.6 fewer yards per game (434.7) than the Zips give up per outing (445.3).
- Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 445.3 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 26.5 points or more.
- Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Zips average 20.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Broncos give up (28.9).
- When Akron records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips average 354.1 yards per game, 25.8 more yards than the 328.3 the Broncos allow.
- In games that Akron totals more than 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Akron
29.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
11
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
10