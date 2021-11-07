The Akron Zips (2-7, 0-0 MAC) are 26.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The over/under is set at 61 points for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 61 points five of nine times.

In 33.3% of Akron's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Tuesday's over/under of 61.

The two teams combine to score 49.5 points per game, 11.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points fewer than the 66.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 60.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 54.7 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Broncos put up 29.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer than the Zips give up per matchup (38.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 38.0 points.

The Broncos average just 10.6 fewer yards per game (434.7) than the Zips give up per outing (445.3).

Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 445.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Zips have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Michigan at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 26.5 points or more.

Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Zips average 20.4 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Broncos give up (28.9).

When Akron records more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips average 354.1 yards per game, 25.8 more yards than the 328.3 the Broncos allow.

In games that Akron totals more than 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats