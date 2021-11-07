Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Buffalo vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player props available for Zack Moss before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 227 yards on 62 carries (32.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 62 of his team's 202 carries this season (30.7%).
  • The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Conceding 107.9 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Moss ran for 19 yards on eight carries.
  • Moss also tacked on 39 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Moss has taken 27 carries for 80 yards (26.7 per game).
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 109 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

62

30.7%

227

3

20

41.7%

3.7

Devin Singletary

67

33.2%

339

1

9

18.8%

5.1

Josh Allen

52

25.7%

269

3

16

33.3%

5.2

Mitchell Trubisky

10

5.0%

27

1

1

2.1%

2.7

