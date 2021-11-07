There will be player props available for Zack Moss before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) in Week 9 at TIAA Bank Field.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 227 yards on 62 carries (32.4 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 62 of his team's 202 carries this season (30.7%).

The Bills have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Conceding 107.9 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

Moss and the Bills will face off against the NFL's 28th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Moss ran for 19 yards on eight carries.

Moss also tacked on 39 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three outings, Moss has taken 27 carries for 80 yards (26.7 per game).

He's also caught 11 passes for 109 yards.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 62 30.7% 227 3 20 41.7% 3.7 Devin Singletary 67 33.2% 339 1 9 18.8% 5.1 Josh Allen 52 25.7% 269 3 16 33.3% 5.2 Mitchell Trubisky 10 5.0% 27 1 1 2.1% 2.7

