A pair of the nation's stingiest pass defenses square off when the Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) take college football's 16th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 18 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Falcons are only 2.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 45 points for this game.

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 45 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 62.5% of Colorado State's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 5.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.4 points greater than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Falcons and their opponents have scored an average of 46.1 points per game in 2021, 1.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Air Force is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Falcons rack up 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow per matchup (22.4).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.4 points.

The Falcons rack up 65.9 more yards per game (396.3) than the Rams allow per matchup (330.4).

Air Force is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses more than 330.4 yards.

The Falcons have seven giveaways this season, while the Rams have 10 takeaways .

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-4-0 this year.

The Rams have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Colorado State's games this season have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Rams put up 23.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Falcons surrender (17.2).

Colorado State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Rams collect 113.4 more yards per game (398.6) than the Falcons allow (285.2).

When Colorado State amasses over 285.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

This season the Rams have nine turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (11).

Season Stats