Two of the nation's best passing offenses meet when the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) bring college football's 13th-ranked passing offense into a matchup with the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8), who have the No. 23 passing offense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 51.5-point favorites. The contest has a 67-point over/under.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 67 points three of nine times.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 67 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.9 points higher than the combined 66.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is nine points above the 58 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is eight points fewer than this game's over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 51.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 4.9 more points per game (43) than the Aggies surrender (38.1).

When Alabama puts up more than 38.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide rack up only 9.6 more yards per game (472.6) than the Aggies give up per outing (463).

In games that Alabama amasses more than 463 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Aggies score 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).

New Mexico State is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Aggies collect 73.7 more yards per game (378.6) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (304.9).

In games that New Mexico State amasses over 304.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 13 times, two fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (15).

