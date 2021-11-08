Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Allen Robinson II, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. This Week 9 matchup sees Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has caught 26 passes on 44 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.2% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.

Robinson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The 256.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Robinson was targeted four times and racked up 21 yards on three receptions.

Robinson's stat line in his last three games shows nine grabs for 90 yards. He averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

