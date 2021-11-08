Publish date:
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds
Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has caught 26 passes on 44 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.2% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
- Robinson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The 256.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Robinson was targeted four times and racked up 21 yards on three receptions.
- Robinson's stat line in his last three games shows nine grabs for 90 yards. He averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.
Robinson's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Robinson II
44
21.2%
26
271
1
4
18.2%
Darnell Mooney
53
25.5%
33
409
1
3
13.6%
Cole Kmet
36
17.3%
22
197
0
5
22.7%
Marquise Goodwin
20
9.6%
11
123
0
1
4.5%
Powered By Data Skrive