November 8, 2021
Allen Robinson II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Allen Robinson II, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. This Week 9 matchup sees Robinson's Chicago Bears (3-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allen Robinson II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has caught 26 passes on 44 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.2% of the 208 passes thrown by his team have gone Robinson's way.
  • Robinson (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 256.3 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Robinson was targeted four times and racked up 21 yards on three receptions.
  • Robinson's stat line in his last three games shows nine grabs for 90 yards. He averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 15 times.

Robinson's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Robinson II

44

21.2%

26

271

1

4

18.2%

Darnell Mooney

53

25.5%

33

409

1

3

13.6%

Cole Kmet

36

17.3%

22

197

0

5

22.7%

Marquise Goodwin

20

9.6%

11

123

0

1

4.5%

