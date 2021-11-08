The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Kidd Brewer Stadium. South Alabama is a 23-point underdog. This game has an over/under of 55 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in five of nine games this season.

South Alabama's games have gone over 55 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.8 points per game, 9.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.6 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have scored an average of 58 points per game in 2021, three more than Saturday's total.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 6-3-0 this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Mountaineers rack up 14.1 more points per game (36.2) than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Mountaineers average 463.9 yards per game, 144 more yards than the 319.9 the Jaguars give up per contest.

When Appalachian State churns out more than 319.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 18 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Alabama is 4-5-0 this season.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Jaguars put up 28.6 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers surrender (23.3).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Jaguars collect 33.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Mountaineers allow per contest (357.3).

When South Alabama amasses more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats