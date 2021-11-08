Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of eight games this season.
- Washington's games have gone over 44 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Sun Devils score 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies give up (19.7).
- Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies give up per outing (336.2).
- In games that Arizona State amasses over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arizona State at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- So far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).
- This year the Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22) than the Sun Devils give up (20.2).
- When Washington puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Huskies average only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329).
- In games that Washington picks up over 329 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14