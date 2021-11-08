The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Pac-12 opponents at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington is a 6-point underdog. A total of 44 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of eight games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 44 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.5 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Arizona State's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This year, the Sun Devils score 10.6 more points per game (30.3) than the Huskies give up (19.7).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies give up per outing (336.2).

In games that Arizona State amasses over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (14).

Washington Stats and Trends

So far this year Washington has two wins against the spread.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in one out of eight opportunities (12.5%).

This year the Huskies score just 1.8 more points per game (22) than the Sun Devils give up (20.2).

When Washington puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Huskies average only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow per contest (329).

In games that Washington picks up over 329 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).

Season Stats