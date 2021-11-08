Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project a close game when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas is favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 59 for the outing.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
  • In 44.4% of LSU's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 59-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Razorbacks rack up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).
  • When Arkansas puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Razorbacks collect 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per matchup (397.3).
  • In games that Arkansas piles up over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • LSU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
  • LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Tigers score 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
  • When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Tigers average 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks allow (351.2).
  • When LSU picks up over 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Razorbacks have forced 10 turnovers.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsLSU

32.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.7

24.0

Avg. Points Allowed

27.8

457.2

Avg. Total Yards

372.6

351.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

397.3

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

12