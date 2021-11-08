Publish date:
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- In 44.4% of LSU's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks collect 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per matchup (397.3).
- In games that Arkansas piles up over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Tigers score 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers average 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks allow (351.2).
- When LSU picks up over 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Razorbacks have forced 10 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|LSU
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.7
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
457.2
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
397.3
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
12