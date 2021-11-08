Oddsmakers project a close game when the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Tiger Stadium. Arkansas is favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 59 for the outing.

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

In 44.4% of LSU's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.

Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 51.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Razorbacks games have an average total of 53.9 points this season, 5.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59-point total for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Arkansas is 6-4-0 this season.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 32.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the Tigers surrender per contest (27.8).

When Arkansas puts up more than 27.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Razorbacks collect 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per matchup (397.3).

In games that Arkansas piles up over 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

LSU's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Tigers score 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers average 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks allow (351.2).

When LSU picks up over 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 10 times, while the Razorbacks have forced 10 turnovers.

Season Stats