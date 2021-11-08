Publish date:
Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of nine games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 51 points in six of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.3, is 8.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Tigers average six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).
- Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.
- The Tigers rack up 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (321.9).
- In games that Auburn piles up over 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers allow (19.8).
- Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 69 more yards per game (432) than the Tigers allow (363).
- When Mississippi State piles up more than 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12