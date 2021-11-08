The No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) are favored by 5.5 points when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC) in SEC action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The point total is 51.

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in five of nine games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 51 points in six of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.3, is 8.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 55.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-4-0 this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Tigers average six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.3 points.

The Tigers rack up 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (321.9).

In games that Auburn piles up over 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over nine times this season, three fewer than the Bulldogs have forced (12).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers allow (19.8).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 69 more yards per game (432) than the Tigers allow (363).

When Mississippi State piles up more than 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).

Season Stats