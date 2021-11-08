Oddsmakers expect a competitive contest when the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in a matchup between MAC rivals at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. Ball State is favored by 2.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 62.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points just twice this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Northern Illinois' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's over/under of 62.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 5.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 61.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Cardinals rack up 8.6 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Huskies allow (33.8).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.8 points.

The Cardinals average 344.4 yards per game, 105.0 fewer yards than the 449.4 the Huskies allow per outing.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ball State at SISportsbook.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Huskies are 3-2-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Huskies average 31.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinals allow (27.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Huskies collect 23.5 more yards per game (424.6) than the Cardinals give up per outing (401.1).

When Northern Illinois amasses more than 401.1 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Huskies have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats