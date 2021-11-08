Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (175-of-269), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Chicago

In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger had 235 passing yards, 12.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bears.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 266 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 748 passing yards (249.3 yards per game) while going 66-for-99 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3%

