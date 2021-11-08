Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (175-of-269), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger had 235 passing yards, 12.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bears.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 266 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 748 passing yards (249.3 yards per game) while going 66-for-99 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
