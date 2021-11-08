Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on Ben Roethlisberger's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 per game) while completing 65.1% of his passes (175-of-269), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 32 passes in the red zone this season, 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In one matchup against the Bears, Roethlisberger had 235 passing yards, 12.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bears.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 266 yards while completing 64.7% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has put up 748 passing yards (249.3 yards per game) while going 66-for-99 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

