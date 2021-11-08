The Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming is a two-touchdown underdog. The over/under is set at 47.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.9 points above Friday's over/under.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 11.9 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Broncos score 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).

When Boise State puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 382.3 yards per game, 57.5 more yards than the 324.8 the Cowboys give up per matchup.

When Boise State churns out more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Wyoming has two wins against the spread.

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos allow.

Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos give up per matchup (398.8).

In games that Wyoming churns out over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 20 takeaways .

