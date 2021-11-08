Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 47.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.4, is 5.9 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.3 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 11.9 more than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- In Boise State's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Broncos score 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).
- When Boise State puts up more than 21.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Broncos collect 382.3 yards per game, 57.5 more yards than the 324.8 the Cowboys give up per matchup.
- When Boise State churns out more than 324.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Broncos have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cowboys.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Wyoming has two wins against the spread.
- Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys average 23.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Broncos allow.
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.9 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos give up per matchup (398.8).
- In games that Wyoming churns out over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have 15 giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11