The Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) are 3-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup with the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The total has been set at 72 points for this matchup.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 72 points just twice this season.

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 72 points in three of nine games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 9.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 8.5 points more than the 63.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 14.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Flashes have averaged a total of 66.1 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chippewas have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Chippewas score 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (34.9).

Central Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 34.9 points.

The Chippewas average 52.5 fewer yards per game (442.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (495.3).

When Central Michigan totals more than 495.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Chippewas have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).

Kent State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kent State is 4-5-0 this season.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes score 31.7 points per game, 3.1 more than the Chippewas allow (28.6).

When Kent State puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 65.5 more yards per game (476.2) than the Chippewas give up (410.7).

In games that Kent State totals over 410.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (9).

Season Stats