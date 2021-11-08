Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Chase Claypool ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 9 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool's 26 grabs have gotten him 403 yards (57.6 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times.

Claypool has been the target of 47 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.4% of the target share.

Claypool (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 45-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Claypool's 11 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 192 yards (64.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

