Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool's 26 grabs have gotten him 403 yards (57.6 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times.
- Claypool has been the target of 47 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.4% of the target share.
- Claypool (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 45-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Claypool's 11 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 192 yards (64.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
