November 8, 2021
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Chase Claypool ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. This Week 9 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool's 26 grabs have gotten him 403 yards (57.6 per game) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 47 times.
  • Claypool has been the target of 47 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 17.4% of the target share.
  • Claypool (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have called a pass in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool put together a 45-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Claypool's 11 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 192 yards (64.0 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

Pat Freiermuth

27

10.0%

22

202

2

5

15.2%

