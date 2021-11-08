AAC foes square off when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 23.5 points. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of nine games this season.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 4.9 points above Friday's over/under.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bearcats have been favored by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Bearcats score 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls allow (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls give up per matchup (484.4).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 484.4 yards.

The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Bulls average 24.8 points per game, 9.9 more than the Bearcats allow (14.9).

South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.

The Bulls rack up 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats allow (311.2).

When South Florida churns out over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats