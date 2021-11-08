Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 4.9 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.3 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 23.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bearcats score 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls allow (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0), than the Bulls give up per matchup (484.4).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 484.4 yards.
- The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Bulls average 24.8 points per game, 9.9 more than the Bearcats allow (14.9).
- South Florida is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.
- The Bulls rack up 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats allow (311.2).
- When South Florida churns out over 311.2 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13