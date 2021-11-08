The UConn Huskies (1-8) are facing tough odds as 39.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 against the Clemson Tigers (6-3). The over/under is 49 in this game.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson's games this season have gone over 49 points three of nine times.

So far this season, 50% of UConn's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.

Saturday's total is 10.6 points higher than the combined 38.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 3.2 points under the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 39.5 points or more.

Clemson has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).

The Tigers collect 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1), than the Huskies give up per contest (437.4).

In games that Clemson churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (10) this season.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

UConn's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Huskies average 16.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.2 the Tigers give up.

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.

The Huskies rack up 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up (333.4).

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats