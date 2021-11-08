Publish date:
Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson's games this season have gone over 49 points three of nine times.
- So far this season, 50% of UConn's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.
- Saturday's total is 10.6 points higher than the combined 38.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 3.2 points under the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.7 points per game, 0.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 39.5 points or more.
- Clemson has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).
- The Tigers collect 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1), than the Huskies give up per contest (437.4).
- In games that Clemson churns out over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Clemson at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- UConn's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Huskies average 16.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.2 the Tigers give up.
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up (333.4).
- This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10