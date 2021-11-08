The No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are heavy, 10-point favorites at home at Brooks Stadium against the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered rushing attacks, with the Chanticleers ninth in rushing yards per game, and the Panthers 14th. The over/under is set at 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 52.5 points seven of eight times.

In 55.6% of Georgia State's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.1 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 59.4, 6.9 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 56.4 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 10 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 13.5 more points per game (42.6) than the Panthers give up (29.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.1 points.

The Chanticleers collect 73.5 more yards per game (497.2) than the Panthers give up per matchup (423.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals more than 423.7 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have five turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Georgia State has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score 5.8 more points per game (23.1) than the Chanticleers surrender (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team scores more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers collect 378.2 yards per game, 57.3 more yards than the 320.9 the Chanticleers allow.

In games that Georgia State churns out over 320.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats