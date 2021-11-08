Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Darnell Mooney, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 33 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 409 receiving yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • This week Mooney will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Mooney was targeted nine times, picking up 64 yards on six receptions.
  • Mooney's 13 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

53

25.5%

33

409

1

3

13.6%

Allen Robinson II

44

21.2%

26

271

1

4

18.2%

Cole Kmet

36

17.3%

22

197

0

5

22.7%

Marquise Goodwin

20

9.6%

11

123

0

1

4.5%

