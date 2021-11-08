Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Darnell Mooney, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 33 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 409 receiving yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

This week Mooney will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Mooney was targeted nine times, picking up 64 yards on six receptions.

Mooney's 13 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

Powered By Data Skrive