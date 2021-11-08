Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 33 catches on 53 targets, with a team-high 409 receiving yards (51.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 46.4% of the time while running the football 53.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- This week Mooney will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Mooney was targeted nine times, picking up 64 yards on six receptions.
- Mooney's 13 grabs over his last three games are good enough for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 22 times.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
53
25.5%
33
409
1
3
13.6%
Allen Robinson II
44
21.2%
26
271
1
4
18.2%
Cole Kmet
36
17.3%
22
197
0
5
22.7%
Marquise Goodwin
20
9.6%
11
123
0
1
4.5%
