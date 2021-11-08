Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has hauled in 40 passes and leads his team with 474 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 63 times, and averages 67.7 yards per game.

Johnson has been the target of 23.3% (63 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Johnson (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times.

Johnson's stat line during his last three games includes 17 grabs for 241 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 80.3 yards per game, and was targeted 28 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

