Publish date:
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.6 points more than the 58.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Eagles games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 60.5 total in this game is 5.1 points above the 55.4 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Eastern Michigan's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Eagles average 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.
- The Eagles collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (439.4).
- When Eastern Michigan picks up more than 439.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (7).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- In Ohio's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Bobcats rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles allow (27.6).
- Ohio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.
- The Bobcats collect 58.2 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Eagles allow per matchup (424.2).
- Ohio is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 424.2 yards.
- The Bobcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Ohio
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.7
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
385.7
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
424.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.4
11
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
7