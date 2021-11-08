Oddsmakers give the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 60.5 points for the game.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Ohio has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.6 points per game, 2.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points more than the 58.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Eagles games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 60.5 total in this game is 5.1 points above the 55.4 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

In Eastern Michigan's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Eagles average 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.3 points.

The Eagles collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (439.4).

When Eastern Michigan picks up more than 439.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (7).

Ohio Stats and Trends

In Ohio's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in four chances).

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Bobcats rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles allow (27.6).

Ohio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.6 points.

The Bobcats collect 58.2 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Eagles allow per matchup (424.2).

Ohio is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 424.2 yards.

The Bobcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats