The Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 6.5 points when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The over/under is set at 49.5 for the contest.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 66.7% of Old Dominion's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

Saturday's total is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.1 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.5 points per game, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Owls games this season is 52.4, 2.9 points more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Monarchs have averaged a total of 55.8 points, 6.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Owls have an against the spread record of 3-1-1 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Owls score 28.3 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 per matchup the Monarchs give up.

Florida Atlantic is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.3 points.

The Owls average 422.4 yards per game, 59.0 more yards than the 363.4 the Monarchs give up per contest.

In games that Florida Atlantic totals more than 363.4 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (8).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Old Dominion's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Monarchs average 3.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Owls allow (22.2).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Monarchs average just 10.7 fewer yards per game (377.3) than the Owls give up (388.0).

In games that Old Dominion picks up over 388.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (14).

Season Stats