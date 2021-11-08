The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between MWC rivals at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. New Mexico is a 24.5-point underdog. This matchup has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points seven of 10 times.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 3.3 points higher than the combined 47.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 59.5 points, a number nine points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.2 PPG average total in Lobos games this season is 3.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 24.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bulldogs rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.8 more than the Lobos allow per matchup (26.1).

When Fresno State records more than 26.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 124.1 more yards per game (467.8) than the Lobos allow per outing (343.7).

In games that Fresno State churns out more than 343.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over nine more times (20 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (11) this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread one time this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

New Mexico has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Lobos put up 8.4 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (22.7).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Lobos rack up 258.9 yards per game, 100.2 fewer yards than the 359.1 the Bulldogs allow.

The Lobos have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats