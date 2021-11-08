The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) will put their second-ranked run defense to the test against the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 19 rushing offense in the country, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 20.5 points in the contest. The game has a point total set at 55.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 55 points just twice this year.

Tennessee's games have gone over 55 points in seven of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 21.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 34.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 49.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 7.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 38.4 points per game, 10.2 more than the Volunteers allow per outing (28.2).

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.2 points.

The Bulldogs rack up only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (418.0).

Georgia is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 418.0 yards.

The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-5-0 this year.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers score 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).

When Tennessee scores more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow (232.4).

In games that Tennessee churns out more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats