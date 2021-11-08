Publish date:
Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 55 points just twice this year.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 55 points in seven of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 21.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34.8 points per game, 20.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 49.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Volunteers games this season is 7.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 38.4 points per game, 10.2 more than the Volunteers allow per outing (28.2).
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 28.2 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up only 12.0 more yards per game (430.0) than the Volunteers allow per outing (418.0).
- Georgia is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 418.0 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Volunteers score 38.2 points per game, 31.6 more than the Bulldogs give up (6.6).
- When Tennessee scores more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers average 225.2 more yards per game (457.6) than the Bulldogs allow (232.4).
- In games that Tennessee churns out more than 232.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.0
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11