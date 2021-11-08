The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between ACC opponents at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Boston College is a 2-point underdog. The over/under is 52.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech's games this season have gone over 52 points six of nine times.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 47.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 53.4 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been favored by 2 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets put up 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles give up (18.8).

Georgia Tech is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.8 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 75.2 more yards per game (409.0) than the Eagles give up per outing (333.8).

When Georgia Tech amasses more than 333.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Eagles have forced (14).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 4-4-0 this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2 points or more (in five chances).

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Eagles score 24.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the Yellow Jackets give up (29.0).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team records more than 29.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 89.7 fewer yards per game (353.1) than the Yellow Jackets give up (442.8).

When Boston College piles up more than 442.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced 12 turnovers.

Season Stats