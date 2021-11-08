Publish date:
Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 62.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-5-1 this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 400 yards per game, 30.2 fewer yards than the 430.2 the Rebels allow per contest.
- In games that Hawaii amasses more than 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times, 11 more than the Rebels' takeaways (13).
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Rebels put up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).
- The Rebels average 141 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (437.7).
- This season the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13