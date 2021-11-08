Oddsmakers project a close game between MWC foes when the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) visit the UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is a 2.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 57 is set in the game.

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in four of nine games this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.8 points higher than the combined 48.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.1 more than the 57 over/under in this contest.

Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 62.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-5-1 this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 400 yards per game, 30.2 fewer yards than the 430.2 the Rebels allow per contest.

In games that Hawaii amasses more than 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 24 times, 11 more than the Rebels' takeaways (13).

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Rebels put up 11.3 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).

The Rebels average 141 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (437.7).

This season the Rebels have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (21).

Season Stats