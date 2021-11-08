The No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) are 25-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .

The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-4-0 this year.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 25 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Cougars score just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.

The Cougars rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (409), than the Owls allow per outing (390.2).

In games that Houston amasses over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 25 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Temple's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Owls score four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).

When Temple records more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (300.7).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 300.7 yards.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats