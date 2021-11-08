Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
- The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 25 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Cougars score just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (409), than the Owls allow per outing (390.2).
- In games that Houston amasses over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 25 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Owls score four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).
- When Temple records more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (300.7).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 300.7 yards.
- The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 16 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11