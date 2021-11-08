Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) are 25-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • Temple's games have gone over 55.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 1.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.5 points lower than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.4, 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55.5 .
  • The 54.2 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-4-0 this year.
  • The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 25 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Cougars score just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).
  • Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 36.8 points.
  • The Cougars rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (409), than the Owls allow per outing (390.2).
  • In games that Houston amasses over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
  • Temple has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Owls have been underdogs by 25 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Temple's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Owls score four fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).
  • When Temple records more than 22.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Owls rack up only 3.9 more yards per game (304.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (300.7).
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 300.7 yards.
  • The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

HoustonStatsTemple

39.1

Avg. Points Scored

18.2

22.2

Avg. Points Allowed

36.8

409

Avg. Total Yards

304.6

300.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

390.2

8

Giveaways

14

16

Takeaways

11