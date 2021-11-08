Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana's games this season have gone over 43.5 points five of nine times.
- Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 12.7 points under the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Hoosiers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Hoosiers put up 20.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (24.9).
- Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.9 points.
- The Hoosiers average 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (385.2).
- When Indiana totals more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (11).
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this year.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Scarlet Knights score 10.0 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).
- Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 31.3 points.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (383.0).
- When Rutgers churns out over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11