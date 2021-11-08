The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. The total has been set at 43.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana's games this season have gone over 43.5 points five of nine times.

Rutgers and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.7 points under the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Hoosiers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Hoosiers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Hoosiers put up 20.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup (24.9).

Indiana is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.9 points.

The Hoosiers average 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (385.2).

When Indiana totals more than 385.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Scarlet Knights have forced (11).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this year.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Rutgers' games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Scarlet Knights score 10.0 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 31.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (383.0).

When Rutgers churns out over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats