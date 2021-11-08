Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs when the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point favorites. A 37-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in six of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 13.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 37.

The 37-point over/under for this game is 13.7 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).

When Iowa puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (298.9).

In games that Iowa totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this season.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Golden Gophers put up 25.9 points per game, 10.2 more than the Hawkeyes allow (15.7).

Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 361.0 yards per game, 56.4 more yards than the 304.6 the Hawkeyes give up.

In games that Minnesota piles up more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats