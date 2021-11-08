Publish date:
Iowa vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 37-point total in six of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Minnesota's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 37.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 13.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 34 points per game, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 44.2, 7.2 points above Saturday's total of 37.
- The 37-point over/under for this game is 13.7 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Golden Gophers games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Hawkeyes have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes put up 6.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
- When Iowa puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes average only 0.3 more yards per game (299.2) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (298.9).
- In games that Iowa totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Gophers have forced (11).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 25.9 points per game, 10.2 more than the Hawkeyes allow (15.7).
- Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.7 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 361.0 yards per game, 56.4 more yards than the 304.6 the Hawkeyes give up.
- In games that Minnesota piles up more than 304.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Minnesota
24.4
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
15.7
Avg. Points Allowed
18.3
299.2
Avg. Total Yards
361.0
304.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
12
Giveaways
10
23
Takeaways
11