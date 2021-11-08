Oddsmakers heavily favor the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-4, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 rivals at Jones AT&T Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 10.5 points. The point total is 57.5 for the outing.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Texas Tech's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 7.2 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 6.3 points above the 51.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 50.9, 6.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 60.6 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cyclones have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Iowa State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Cyclones score just 1.1 fewer points per game (31.9) than the Red Raiders allow (33.0).

When Iowa State scores more than 33.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cyclones rack up 30.9 more yards per game (433.6) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (402.7).

Iowa State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 402.7 yards.

This year, the Cyclones have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Red Raiders have takeaways (10).

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Red Raiders rack up 14.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Cyclones give up (18.2).

Texas Tech is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall in games when it scores more than 18.2 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 149.0 more yards per game (430.7) than the Cyclones allow (281.7).

In games that Texas Tech amasses over 281.7 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (11).

Season Stats