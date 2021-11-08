The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) are 6-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Kansas State vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State's games this season have gone over 47 points six of nine times.

West Virginia's games have gone over 47 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 55 points per game, 8.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 53.9, 6.9 points more than Saturday's total of 47.

The 47-point total for this game is 5.6 points below the 52.6 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 5-3-1 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Wildcats average 5.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Mountaineers allow (23.0).

Kansas State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 378.7 yards per game, 22.5 more yards than the 356.2 the Mountaineers allow per matchup.

Kansas State is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 356.2 yards.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

West Virginia Stats and Trends

In West Virginia's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Mountaineers have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Mountaineers put up 5.1 more points per game (26.7) than the Wildcats allow (21.6).

West Virginia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 33.0 more yards per game (373.3) than the Wildcats give up per contest (340.3).

West Virginia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 340.3 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (10).

Season Stats