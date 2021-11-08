Oddsmakers heavily favor the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 0-0 SEC) when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-7, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Vanderbilt Stadium. Kentucky is favored by 21 points. The game has a point total set at 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 43.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Commodores games this season.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.

Kentucky has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.6 points.

The Wildcats rack up 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per contest.

In games that Kentucky totals over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Commodores are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Commodores rack up 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (23.4).

Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Commodores average 301.2 yards per game, 48.2 fewer yards than the 349.4 the Wildcats give up.

In games that Vanderbilt piles up over 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over 11 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats