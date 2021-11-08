Publish date:
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Kentucky and its opponents have combined to put up more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 43.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Wildcats and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 52.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Commodores games this season.
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Kentucky is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 21 points or more.
- Kentucky has hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats rack up 6.9 fewer points per game (28.7) than the Commodores give up (35.6).
- Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.6 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 392.3 yards per game, 71.4 fewer yards than the 463.7 the Commodores allow per contest.
- In games that Kentucky totals over 463.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than the Commodores have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kentucky at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Commodores are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Commodores rack up 14.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats allow (23.4).
- Vanderbilt is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.
- The Commodores average 301.2 yards per game, 48.2 fewer yards than the 349.4 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that Vanderbilt piles up over 349.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 11 more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kentucky
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
28.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.9
23.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
392.3
Avg. Total Yards
301.2
349.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.7
16
Giveaways
16
5
Takeaways
13