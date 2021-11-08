Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rams vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Tennessee's games have gone over 53 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 6.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- Rams games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.
- This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Rams rack up 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per contest (24.4).
- Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.
- The Rams rack up 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans give up per contest (368.1).
- In games that Los Angeles amasses over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 11 takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Titans.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Titans rack up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams give up (21.0).
- When Tennessee records more than 21.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams give up.
- When Tennessee amasses more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 7.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).
- In three of five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
- This season, Rams home games average 51.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).
- Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, on the road.
- Tennessee has hit the over in all four of their away games this season.
- Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).
Powered by Data Skrive.