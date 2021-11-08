The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), who have won four straight games, are 7.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans (6-2), winners of four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 53 points.

Odds for Rams vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in three of 10 games this season.

Tennessee's games have gone over 53 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 6.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 45.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

Rams games have an average total of 50.4 points this season, 2.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 51.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Rams have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per contest (24.4).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Rams rack up 37.8 more yards per game (405.9) than the Titans give up per contest (368.1).

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 368.1 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Titans have 11 takeaways.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Titans rack up 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams give up (21.0).

When Tennessee records more than 21.0 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Titans collect 377.1 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 367.5 the Rams give up.

When Tennessee amasses more than 367.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Titans have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 13 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.

At home, as 7.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2).

In three of five games at home this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

This season, Rams home games average 51.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53).

Tennessee is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, on the road.

Tennessee has hit the over in all four of their away games this season.

Titans away games this season average 49.5 total points, 3.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (53).

