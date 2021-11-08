The Troy Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 6-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the No. 24 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game's point total is set at 48.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.

In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.

Saturday's total is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 57 points per game average.

The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in seven chances).

Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just one of nine set point totals (11.1%).

The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.8 points per game, 9.0 more than the Trojans give up per contest (21.8).

Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans give up per contest (316.2).

Louisiana is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses over 316.2 yards.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Troy has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Trojans average 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.0).

When Troy puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

In games that Troy piles up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

