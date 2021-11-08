Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of nine games this season.
- In 50% of Troy's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.
- Saturday's total is 9.0 points lower than the two team's combined 57 points per game average.
- The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season is 58.3, 10.3 points above Saturday's over/under of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 2.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in seven chances).
- Louisiana's games this year have hit the over on just one of nine set point totals (11.1%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns average 30.8 points per game, 9.0 more than the Trojans give up per contest (21.8).
- Louisiana is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 109.5 more yards per game (425.7) than the Trojans give up per contest (316.2).
- Louisiana is 3-5 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses over 316.2 yards.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 12 fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (20).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Troy has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Trojans average 26.2 points per game, 7.2 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (19.0).
- When Troy puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Trojans collect 353.2 yards per game, only 0.9 fewer than the 354.1 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- In games that Troy piles up over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Troy
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.8
425.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.2
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
8
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
20