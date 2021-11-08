Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of nine games this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 6.5 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- In Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.
- Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers surrender (29.0).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers allow per matchup (449.9).
- When Louisiana Tech amasses over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-3-1 this season.
- This year, the 49ers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- Charlotte's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the 49ers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 34.0 points.
- The 49ers collect 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 437.4 yards.
- This season the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Charlotte
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
34.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
380.7
Avg. Total Yards
383.0
437.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
14
Giveaways
13
16
Takeaways
11