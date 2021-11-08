The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-7, 0-0 C-USA) are 6-point favorites when they host the Charlotte 49ers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) in conference play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The total is 56.5 points for this game.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 56.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 52.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.5 points under the 63 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

In Louisiana Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.

Louisiana Tech has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.1) than the 49ers surrender (29.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 69.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the 49ers allow per matchup (449.9).

When Louisiana Tech amasses over 449.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (11).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Charlotte is 5-3-1 this season.

This year, the 49ers have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Charlotte's games this season have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the 49ers put up 8.2 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulldogs give up (34.0).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 34.0 points.

The 49ers collect 383.0 yards per game, 54.4 fewer yards than the 437.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 437.4 yards.

This season the 49ers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats