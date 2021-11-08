Publish date:
Louisville vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 5.5 points above the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cardinals score 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange give up (22.6).
- Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Cardinals rack up 442.9 yards per game, 126.1 more yards than the 316.8 the Orange give up per matchup.
- When Louisville piles up more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-1-0 this year.
- This year, the Orange have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Orange rack up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.4 the Cardinals give up.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Orange average 415.1 yards per game, just 7.5 more than the 407.6 the Cardinals allow.
- Syracuse is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 407.6 yards.
- This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Syracuse
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
442.9
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
407.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.8
12
Giveaways
9
12
Takeaways
6