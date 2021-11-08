Two of the nation's top rushing attacks meet when the Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 0-0 ACC) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Syracuse Orange (5-4, 0-0 ACC), who have the No. 3 rushing offense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Cardinals are 3-point favorites. The point total for the game is set at 55.5.

Odds for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Syracuse's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 58.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points above the 50 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 60.6 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 5.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Orange games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals score 6.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Orange give up (22.6).

Louisville is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Cardinals rack up 442.9 yards per game, 126.1 more yards than the 316.8 the Orange give up per matchup.

When Louisville piles up more than 316.8 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over six more times (12 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Syracuse is 8-1-0 this year.

This year, the Orange have an ATS record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Orange rack up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.4 the Cardinals give up.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Orange average 415.1 yards per game, just 7.5 more than the 407.6 the Cardinals allow.

Syracuse is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team totals over 407.6 yards.

This year the Orange have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (12).

Season Stats