Marshall vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 13.2 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).
- Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Thundering Herd average 36.0 points per game, 13.7 more than the Blazers give up per outing (22.3).
- Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
- The Thundering Herd collect 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per outing (327.1).
- In games that Marshall piles up more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 5-3-0 this season.
- This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.
- UAB's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.0).
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers rack up per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (385.8).
- In games that UAB totals over 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|UAB
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
28.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.3
496.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
385.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
327.1
20
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
15