C-USA foes meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the UAB Blazers (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall is favored by 6 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 54.5 points.

Odds for Marshall vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games this season.

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.8 points per game average.

This contest's total is 13.2 points above the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 59.0, 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 5.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6 points or more (in six chances).

Marshall's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Thundering Herd average 36.0 points per game, 13.7 more than the Blazers give up per outing (22.3).

Marshall is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The Thundering Herd collect 169.7 more yards per game (496.8) than the Blazers give up per outing (327.1).

In games that Marshall piles up more than 327.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over five more times (20 total) than the Blazers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 5-3-0 this season.

This year, the Blazers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 6 points or more.

UAB's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Blazers rack up 9.8 more points per game (28.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (19.0).

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers rack up per game (385.8) than the Thundering Herd allow (385.8).

In games that UAB totals over 385.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats