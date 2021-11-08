Oddsmakers give the Memphis Tigers (5-4, 0-0 AAC) the edge when they host the East Carolina Pirates (5-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis is favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 60.

Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.4, is 2.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 60 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Pirates games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24.0).

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Tigers collect 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (396.6).

When Memphis piles up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two fewer than the Pirates have forced (18).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 6-3-0 this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 6 points or more this season.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Pirates put up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.1 points.

The Pirates rack up 28.0 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up (400.1).

In games that East Carolina totals more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).

Season Stats