Memphis vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in four of eight games this season.
- East Carolina's games have gone over 60 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.4, is 2.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 62.9 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 60 over/under in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 58.6 average total in Pirates games this season.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Memphis' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Tigers score 7.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Pirates give up (24.0).
- Memphis is 3-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.0 points.
- The Tigers collect 65.1 more yards per game (461.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (396.6).
- When Memphis piles up more than 396.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two fewer than the Pirates have forced (18).
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 6 points or more this season.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Pirates put up 30.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.1 the Tigers allow.
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.1 points.
- The Pirates rack up 28.0 more yards per game (428.1) than the Tigers give up (400.1).
- In games that East Carolina totals more than 400.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Pirates have turned the ball over 18 times, 11 more than the Tigers' takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|East Carolina
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
30.6
29.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.0
461.7
Avg. Total Yards
428.1
400.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
16
Giveaways
18
7
Takeaways
18