Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 0-0 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (3-6, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Miami is favored by 2.5 points. A 61-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Miami vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.

In 33.3% of Florida State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is equal to Saturday's over/under.

The 57.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per matchup (27.0).

Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Hurricanes average 454.0 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 388.8 the Seminoles allow per contest.

When Miami totals over 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida State is 3-6-0 this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Florida State has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).

Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 30.4 points.

The Seminoles collect 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes allow.

When Florida State churns out more than 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).

Season Stats