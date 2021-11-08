Publish date:
Miami vs. Florida State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami vs. Florida State
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 33.3% of Florida State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 61.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents score an average of 59.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 3.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Hurricanes average 32.9 points per game, 5.9 more than the Seminoles give up per matchup (27.0).
- Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Hurricanes average 454.0 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 388.8 the Seminoles allow per contest.
- When Miami totals over 388.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Seminoles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Florida State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida State is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Florida State has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Seminoles score just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.1) than the Hurricanes surrender (30.4).
- Florida State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 30.4 points.
- The Seminoles collect 378.4 yards per game, 26.8 fewer yards than the 405.2 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Florida State churns out more than 405.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seminoles have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Florida State
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
28.1
30.4
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
454.0
Avg. Total Yards
378.4
405.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
388.8
14
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
13