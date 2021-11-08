The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5, 0-0 MAC) are touchdown favorites when they host the Buffalo Bulls (4-5, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The point total is 57.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over 57 points three of nine times.

Buffalo's games have gone over 57 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 56.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the RedHawks score 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).

Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.

The RedHawks rack up 408.4 yards per game, only 4.3 fewer than the 412.7 the Bulls give up per matchup.

Miami (OH) is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 412.7 yards.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (10).

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Bulls average 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks allow (23.7).

Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 23.7 points.

The Bulls rack up 424.4 yards per game, 67.5 more yards than the 356.9 the RedHawks allow.

Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.

The Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (8).

Season Stats