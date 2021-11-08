Publish date:
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over 57 points three of nine times.
- Buffalo's games have gone over 57 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 53.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Tuesday's total.
- The 56.5 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- Miami (OH) has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the RedHawks score 4.2 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Bulls surrender (29.0).
- Miami (OH) is 0-3 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29.0 points.
- The RedHawks rack up 408.4 yards per game, only 4.3 fewer than the 412.7 the Bulls give up per matchup.
- Miami (OH) is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 412.7 yards.
- The RedHawks have turned the ball over eight times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (10).
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.
- Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Bulls average 10.0 more points per game (33.7) than the RedHawks allow (23.7).
- Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 23.7 points.
- The Bulls rack up 424.4 yards per game, 67.5 more yards than the 356.9 the RedHawks allow.
- Buffalo is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team amasses more than 356.9 yards.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the RedHawks have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Buffalo
24.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.7
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.0
408.4
Avg. Total Yards
424.4
356.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.7
8
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
10