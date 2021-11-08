Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Maryland's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year, the Spartans score 3.6 more points per game (34) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).
- When Michigan State scores more than 30.4 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (404.8).
- In games that Michigan State totals over 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Terrapins put up 27.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the Spartans allow (22.7).
- When Maryland puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up (443.2).
- When Maryland churns out more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Maryland
34
Avg. Points Scored
27.6
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
446.4
Avg. Total Yards
429.8
443.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
404.8
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
7