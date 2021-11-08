Big Ten opponents square off when the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is favored by 13.5 points. An over/under of 62.5 is set in the game.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Maryland's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.4 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 53.1, 9.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 4.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the Spartans score 3.6 more points per game (34) than the Terrapins give up (30.4).

When Michigan State scores more than 30.4 points, it is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 41.6 more yards per game (446.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (404.8).

In games that Michigan State totals over 404.8 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Spartans have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Terrapins' takeaways (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Terrapins put up 27.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the Spartans allow (22.7).

When Maryland puts up more than 22.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins average just 13.4 fewer yards per game (429.8) than the Spartans give up (443.2).

When Maryland churns out more than 443.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Terrapins have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Spartans have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats