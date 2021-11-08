The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5, 0-0 C-USA) host the Florida International Panthers (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between C-USA opponents at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Florida International is a 10-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 56 points.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Florida International's games (5/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.5, is 3.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points lower than the 66.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 2.6 points below the 58.6 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 3-4-1 this year.

The Blue Raiders have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Blue Raiders average 8.6 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Panthers surrender (37.8).

Middle Tennessee is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 37.8 points.

The Blue Raiders rack up 151.5 fewer yards per game (342.2), than the Panthers allow per outing (493.7).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 12 more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Panthers have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Florida International has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers average 5.5 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (28.8).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.8 points.

The Panthers average only 12.9 more yards per game (401.8) than the Blue Raiders allow (388.9).

When Florida International amasses more than 388.9 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Panthers have 13 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (25).

Season Stats