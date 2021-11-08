Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Missouri Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between SEC rivals at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 1 point. The game has a point total set at 55.

Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.

In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 55 over/under in this game is 4.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has one win against the spread in nine games this season.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in five chances.

Missouri has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers average 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).

Missouri is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers rack up 433.9 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.

When Missouri totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Gamecocks average 23 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers allow (36.8).

When South Carolina records more than 36.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks rack up 344 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats