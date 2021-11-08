Publish date:
Missouri vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55 points in seven of nine games this season.
- In 37.5% of South Carolina's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The two teams combine to average 54.6 points per game, 0.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.5 points per game, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.2 points per game in 2021, 6.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 55 over/under in this game is 4.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has one win against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 1 point or more in five chances.
- Missouri has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers average 7.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (23.7).
- Missouri is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers rack up 433.9 yards per game, 89 more yards than the 344.9 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.
- When Missouri totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 0-7 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 19 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in five chances).
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Gamecocks average 23 points per game, 13.8 fewer than the Tigers allow (36.8).
- When South Carolina records more than 36.8 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks rack up 344 yards per game, 134.8 fewer yards than the 478.8 the Tigers allow.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
433.9
Avg. Total Yards
344
478.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.9
8
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
19