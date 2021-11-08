Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 479 yards (68.4 per game), with three touchdowns.

And he has caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 128 of his team's 163 carries this season (78.5%).

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

Conceding 125.0 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.

He racked up 29 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Harris has racked up 73 carries for 294 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 128 78.5% 479 3 15 75.0% 3.7 Chase Claypool 4 2.5% 38 0 0 0.0% 9.5 Diontae Johnson 1 0.6% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 4.9% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

Powered By Data Skrive