Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 479 yards (68.4 per game), with three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) with two TDs.
- He has received 128 of his team's 163 carries this season (78.5%).
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Conceding 125.0 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Harris has racked up 73 carries for 294 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
128
78.5%
479
3
15
75.0%
3.7
Chase Claypool
4
2.5%
38
0
0
0.0%
9.5
Diontae Johnson
1
0.6%
25
0
0
0.0%
25.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
4.9%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
