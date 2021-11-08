Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has carried the ball 128 times for a team-high 479 yards (68.4 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 37 passes for 273 yards (39.0 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 128 of his team's 163 carries this season (78.5%).
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Conceding 125.0 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Harris rushed 26 times for 91 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He racked up 29 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has racked up 73 carries for 294 yards (98.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 95 yards (31.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

128

78.5%

479

3

15

75.0%

3.7

Chase Claypool

4

2.5%

38

0

0

0.0%

9.5

Diontae Johnson

1

0.6%

25

0

0

0.0%

25.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

4.9%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

