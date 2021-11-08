Oddsmakers give the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1) the advantage on Saturday, November 13, 2021 against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3). Notre Dame is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 64 for the outing.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only twice this season.

Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in four of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 71.7 points per game average.

The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 64-point total for this game is 1.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Cavaliers surrender.

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.2).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This season the Cavaliers score 16.5 more points per game (38.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.4 points.

The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (371.1).

When Virginia churns out more than 371.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats