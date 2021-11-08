Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only twice this season.
- Virginia's games have gone over 64 points in four of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the two team's combined 71.7 points per game average.
- The 53.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.4, 10.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .
- The 64-point total for this game is 1.8 points below the 65.8 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more so far this season.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Fighting Irish rack up 32.8 points per game, comparable to the 30.8 per contest the Cavaliers surrender.
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 30.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 72.5 fewer yards per game (393.7) than the Cavaliers allow per contest (466.2).
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Cavaliers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Virginia's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Cavaliers score 16.5 more points per game (38.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (22.4).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.4 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 173.8 more yards per game (544.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (371.1).
- When Virginia churns out more than 371.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Cavaliers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Virginia
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
393.7
Avg. Total Yards
544.9
371.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
466.2
11
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
9