The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 20 points in the game. The contest has a 61-point over/under.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in seven of nine games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 61 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 23.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 61.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 8.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

In Ohio State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 20-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year, the Buckeyes average 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).

When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.

Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.

This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Boilermakers rack up 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).

When Purdue scores more than 19.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Boilermakers collect 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up (356.4).

Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.4 yards.

The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .

