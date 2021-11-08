Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the 15th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 20 points in the game. The contest has a 61-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Purdue's games have gone over 61 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 23.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 61.
  • In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 8.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Ohio State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 20-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This year, the Buckeyes average 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
  • When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes collect 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.
  • Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.
  • This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
  • In Purdue's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Purdue's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Boilermakers rack up 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).
  • When Purdue scores more than 19.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Boilermakers collect 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up (356.4).
  • Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.4 yards.
  • The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsPurdue

44.9

Avg. Points Scored

24.8

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

18.4

541.8

Avg. Total Yards

409.7

356.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

329.8

8

Giveaways

13

15

Takeaways

14