Ohio State vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 61 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 69.7 points per game, 8.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 23.6 points more than the 37.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 63.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 61.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 8.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- In Ohio State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 20-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year, the Buckeyes average 26.5 more points per game (44.9) than the Boilermakers surrender (18.4).
- When Ohio State records more than 18.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 541.8 yards per game, 212.0 more yards than the 329.8 the Boilermakers allow per matchup.
- Ohio State is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team picks up over 329.8 yards.
- This year, the Buckeyes have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (14).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Boilermakers rack up 5.8 more points per game (24.8) than the Buckeyes surrender (19.0).
- When Purdue scores more than 19.0 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers collect 53.3 more yards per game (409.7) than the Buckeyes give up (356.4).
- Purdue is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.4 yards.
- The Boilermakers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Purdue
44.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
18.4
541.8
Avg. Total Yards
409.7
356.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
329.8
8
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
14