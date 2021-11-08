Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63 points six of nine times.
- Baylor's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.2 more than the total in this contest.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.2 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.7 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.
- Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).
- When Oklahoma scores more than 20.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners average 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).
- In games that Oklahoma picks up over 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
- Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 24.2 points.
- The Bears rack up 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.
- When Baylor churns out over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Baylor
42.9
Avg. Points Scored
36.3
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
477.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.4
381.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.4
8
Giveaways
9
15
Takeaways
14