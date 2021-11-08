Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 11th-ranked run offense will play the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 16th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Sooners are favored by 6 points in the contest. The point total is 63.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

  • Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63 points six of nine times.
  • Baylor's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.2 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.2 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.
  • Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 51.7 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.
  • Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Sooners rack up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).
  • When Oklahoma scores more than 20.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Sooners average 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).
  • In games that Oklahoma picks up over 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
  • Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).
  • Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 24.2 points.
  • The Bears rack up 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.
  • When Baylor churns out over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

OklahomaStatsBaylor

42.9

Avg. Points Scored

36.3

24.2

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

477.0

Avg. Total Yards

457.4

381.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.4

8

Giveaways

9

15

Takeaways

14