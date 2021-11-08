The No. 18 Baylor Bears (7-2, 0-0 Big 12) and the 11th-ranked run offense will play the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the 16th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Sooners are favored by 6 points in the contest. The point total is 63.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 63 points six of nine times.

Baylor's games have gone over 63 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 79.2 points per game, 16.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 18.2 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.3 points, a number 0.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 11.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.

Oklahoma's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 22.3 more points per game (42.9) than the Bears surrender (20.6).

When Oklahoma scores more than 20.6 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Sooners average 111.6 more yards per game (477.0) than the Bears give up per outing (365.4).

In games that Oklahoma picks up over 365.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Sooners have turned the ball over eight times this season, six fewer than the Bears have forced (14).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 6-3-0 this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Bears rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.3) than the Sooners surrender (24.2).

Baylor is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 24.2 points.

The Bears rack up 457.4 yards per game, 75.8 more yards than the 381.6 the Sooners allow.

When Baylor churns out over 381.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over nine times, six fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (15).

