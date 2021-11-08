Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 0-0 Big 12) when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 13.5 points. The total is 54.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 60.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year, the Cowboys average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.1 points.

The Cowboys average 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.7 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

TCU has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs score 31.3 points per game, 15 more than the Cowboys give up (16.3).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 16.3 points.

The Horned Frogs average 449.8 yards per game, 172.8 more yards than the 277 the Cowboys give up.

In games that TCU churns out more than 277 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.

Season Stats