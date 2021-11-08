Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 60.1 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 47.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cowboys games this season is 51.9, 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54.5 .
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has played nine games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year, the Cowboys average just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.1).
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.1 points.
- The Cowboys average 383.8 yards per game, 53.9 fewer yards than the 437.7 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.
- Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 437.7 yards.
- This year, the Cowboys have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (11).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This year, the Horned Frogs are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- TCU has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs score 31.3 points per game, 15 more than the Cowboys give up (16.3).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team records more than 16.3 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 449.8 yards per game, 172.8 more yards than the 277 the Cowboys give up.
- In games that TCU churns out more than 277 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- This year the Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Cowboys have forced 13 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|TCU
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.1
383.8
Avg. Total Yards
449.8
277
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.7
10
Giveaways
13
13
Takeaways
11