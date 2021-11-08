Publish date:
Oregon vs. Washington State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Cougars allow (24.7).
- Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Ducks collect 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (393.0).
- When Oregon amasses over 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Ducks have nine turnovers, 11 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (20).
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cougars have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.
- Washington State has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Cougars average 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).
- When Washington State records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cougars collect only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.3).
- When Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Cougars have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Washington State
35.0
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
24.7
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
375.7
367.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.0
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
20