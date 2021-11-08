The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are two-touchdown favorites when they host the Washington State Cougars (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Oregon vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56.5 points in four of nine games this season.

In 33.3% of Washington State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.9, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Ducks games this season is 56.6, 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cougars have averaged a total of 57.9 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Ducks score 10.3 more points per game (35.0) than the Cougars allow (24.7).

Oregon is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Ducks collect 48.3 more yards per game (441.3) than the Cougars allow per outing (393.0).

When Oregon amasses over 393.0 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Ducks have nine turnovers, 11 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon at SISportsbook.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cougars have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Washington State has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year the Cougars average 3.5 more points per game (25.9) than the Ducks surrender (22.4).

When Washington State records more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cougars collect only 8.4 more yards per game (375.7) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.3).

When Washington State piles up more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Cougars have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats