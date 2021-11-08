The Oregon State Beavers (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) are 10-point favorites when they host the Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The total is 56 points for this matchup.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Stanford's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Beavers score 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (29.8).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.

The Beavers rack up only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2), than the Cardinal allow per matchup (421.6).

Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 421.6 yards.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Cardinal score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers allow (27.7).

Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Cardinal collect 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).

The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats