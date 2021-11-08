Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Stanford's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.8, is 0.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.5 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Beavers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.2 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53 points, three fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Beavers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10 points or more (in three chances).
- Oregon State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Beavers score 33.9 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinal give up per outing (29.8).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 29.8 points.
- The Beavers rack up only 19.6 more yards per game (441.2), than the Cardinal allow per matchup (421.6).
- Oregon State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 421.6 yards.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Cardinal have forced (6).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Cardinal score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Beavers allow (27.7).
- Stanford is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.
- The Cardinal collect 84.1 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Beavers give up (405.7).
- The Cardinal have 12 giveaways this season, while the Beavers have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Stanford
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
27.7
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
441.2
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
405.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.6
14
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
6