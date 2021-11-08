Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has recorded 202 receiving yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 27 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 27 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 10.0% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The 252.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Freiermuth has added 13 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

27

10.0%

22

202

2

5

15.2%

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

Powered By Data Skrive