Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Pat Freiermuth for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 9 matchup sees Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has recorded 202 receiving yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 27 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 27 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 10.0% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.

Freiermuth has added 13 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2% Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3%

