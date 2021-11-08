Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has recorded 202 receiving yards (28.9 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 27 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 27 of his team's 270 passing attempts this season, or 10.0% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 252.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bears have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Freiermuth has added 13 receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 16 times, producing 36.3 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
